Town's going batty

CYCLONE Debbie has not only brought destruction and flooding to our region, but pushed bats back into Duaringa.

Just weeks after a successful dispersal program that disbanded a 30,000-strong roost, ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie has forced flying foxes south into Mackenzie Park.

Central Highlands councillor and Duaringa resident, Charlie Brimblecombe said two new colonies have moved into the area.

"There is a black and red colony of the flying foxes,” he said.

"It seems as though they have come across from the coast with Cyclone Debbie.”

General Manager Communities Daniel Fletcher said unfortunately at this time council was unable to undertake further dispersal activity.

"Firstly, we will need to wait until the weather and consequent flooding has settled throughout Central Queensland before our rangers can properly assess the situation,” he said.

"Council will then need to gain approval again from EHP prior to conducting any further dispersal.”

Mr Fletcher also noted that it is now coming into the Little Reds' birthing and rearing season, which may cause further delays to any dispersal.

"We understand that flying foxes play an important role in biodiversity and ecosystem health, but also appreciate community concerns regarding their potential impact on lifestyle, health and safety,” he said.

"This is a very frustrating circumstance for all involved. We assure residents that council rangers will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates to the community.”

Mr Fletcher urged anyone with questions or concerns to contact council on 1300242686.