Town's show stopper

GREAT DAY OUT: Lana, Greg and Brooklin Miller at last year's Springsure Show.

THE Springsure show is back next month and it will be bigger and better this year. With a range of new entertainment and competitions, the show is an event not to be missed.

Show secretary Leanne Jones said it will be a great day out for the whole family.

"One of the highlights will be the pumpkin competition. This year it is improved with more than one category,” Leanne said.

"There's always been a category for the heaviest pumpkin, but this year we have added two more categories - the most perfect pumpkin and the most unusual pumpkin.

"Another new event will be the carcass competition, we haven't had it before.”

Among returning entertainment will be the pig races and many of the ride favourites such as dodgem cars and the hurricane.

"We will also have chainsaw sculptor Rodger Hennaman who will create some works which will be auctioned,” Leanne said.

Friday night will be actioned-packed with fireworks and entertainment by Walter Whip and the Flames and Brianna Jayne Horesmanship. Saturday will also be full of festivities with free entry to the show.

Leanne said there was something for everyone.

"It's a great show for the whole family with show favourites including cattle, poultry and wood chopping competitions.”

Details

When: June 2 and 3, gates open 8am.

Cost: Adults $10 adults, $5 secondary students, $5 pensioners

Saturday: Free