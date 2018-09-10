Queensland bloke’s big win leaves him shaken

The man, who does not want to be named, won $5000 a week for five years on a $15 Live the Life Platinum Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

A TOWNSVILLE man was left with the shakes after a huge scratchie win.

The winning ticket was purchased from News on the Avenues, 85 Burnda St, Kirwan.

The happy man admitted it took him a while to believe he had won the enviable top prize.

"I bought it using the winnings from another Instant Scratch-Its ticket," he said.

"I went back into the outlet straight away and said to the lady there 'can you please check this for me and tell me it's real? I just can't believe this!'

"I had to look at the ticket twice and pinch myself! I just couldn't believe what was happening.

"I was very shocked at first - I had the shakes. I didn't sleep last night - my mind was just ticking like crazy.

"I am one happy man."

The Townsville man revealed his plans for his instant win, a new house and plenty of fishing.

"After winning I called my boss straight away and said that I had won some money and I wouldn't be in tomorrow," he laughed.

"I told him I was going to step back a bit and do some casual work instead. He was supportive though and happy for me."

The Townsville man said he wanted buy a big boat and spend his days fishing and crabbing.

"It'll be a big, fancy airconditioned boat, that way I can spend all my days by the water," he said.

"I also want to buy myself a house - one that I will live in for the rest of my life and then I will just take it easy for a while.

"Once I buy a house I will definitely have a house warming party to celebrate my win and the house."

Last financial year, there were 158 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $11.28 million.