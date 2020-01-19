Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
Crime

Man accused of 56 child sex crimes spanning decades

by TESS IKONOMOU
19th Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man charged with more than 50 sex offences remains behind bars and will next face court on Monday.

The 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17 and one count of sexual assault after the investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday, his matter was adjourned.

Detectives from the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
child sex offences crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        premium_icon Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        Opinion State Government and mines need to pull their fingers out; get answers sooner and find solutions to this utter mess.

        Man spends $1700 on stolen fuel card

        premium_icon Man spends $1700 on stolen fuel card

        Crime The Central Queensland miner nicked the fuel card from his stepdad in anger.

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        premium_icon Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        News A senior constable has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service.