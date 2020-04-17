City urged to join driveway dawn service for Anzacs

Anzac Day will be very different across the country this year in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: PATRICK GEE

Anzac Day will be very different across the country this year in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: PATRICK GEE

TOWNSVILLE residents are being encouraged to still show their support for the Australian Defence Force on Anzac Day.

While the traditional commemoration services were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Townsville community can still pay their respects.

Mundingburra MP Coralee O'Rouke said while the community could not pay their respects together, she encouraged people to stand at their end of their driveways or in their living rooms to remember those who have served and sacrificed.

"Being Australia's biggest garrison city, Townsville has a long tradition associated with the Defence Force," she said.

"We are proud of the contribution our soldiers make to the community and it's important we reflect on everything they are doing now and have done before."

Anzac Day. Picture: PATRICK GEE

Ms O'Rourke said she and her husband Lewis would both be on their driveway at dawn to honour those past and present.

"My husband is part of the SES and marches every year, so Anzac Day means a lot to both of us," she said.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said the ADF was an important part of Townsville.

"We saw what they did during last year's flood and they contribute a lot to the community," he said.

"Although we cannot gather at the cenotaph at dawn this year, taking time to pause and acknowledge our soldiers' sacrifices is important."

Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper said Anzac Day was important for Townsville people.

"Coming together like this at the same time, on a special day, is the perfect way to mark Anzac Day," he said.

"While we can't gather together physically this year, it's important in these difficult times to commemorate an event like Anzac Day."

Originally published as Townsville urged to join driveway dawn service for Anzacs