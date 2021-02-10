Toxic chemicals found near Callide power station

Toxic PFAS chemicals have been detected in groundwater near the Callide power station at Biloela, CS Energy has announced.

Found in a wide range of consumer products according to the EPA, PFAS chemicals can lead to cancer, thyroid hormone disruption, effects on the immune system and low birth weights.

“PFAS chemicals can accumulate and stay in the human body for long periods of time,” the EPA states.

A voluntary testing program by CS Energy, who run the Callide Power Station, found levels “less than two times over the drinking water guideline” at a monitoring station near the Linkes Road crossing.

CS Energy announced the test results on its website on Monday.

Brett Smith of the Callide Power Station said CS Energy was taking a precautionary approach and working closely with Queensland Health and the Department of Environment and Science.

“The health of the community and our employees is CS Energy’s key priority and will guide our actions, which is why we are moving quickly to inform potentially affected landholders in the area,” Mr Smith said.

Samples were taken adjacent to the power station and various locations along Callide Creek between the station and approximately four kilometres downstream to the Linkes Road creek crossing.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Callide Power Station.

Results from one groundwater monitoring location near the Linkes Road crossing detected PFAS levels less than two times over the drinking water guideline, and require CS Energy to work with Queensland Health.

None of the sample sites were on private property.

The test results from some sample locations on Callide Creek were above guideline levels for drinking water and species protection.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier informed councillors of the test results over the weekend and began telling landholders on Sunday.

Cr Ferrier said the Biloela and Thangool water supply was sourced from the Callide Dam and bore water.

The contaminated bore is not council owned.

Banana Shire Council is testing all of its bores this week to ensure drinking water is safe.

Callide MP Colin Boyce has reassured the community the levels of PFAS are very minimal, but CS Energy is obliged to release the testing results.

Other stories:

FATAL: Motorbike rider dies on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd

DV accused to wear GPS tracker while on bail

NAMED: 57 CQ players impress Gold Coast Suns Academy