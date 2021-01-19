Tractor death: Moving tribute for Tablelands farmer

Gavin Doull, second from left, at the Malanda RSL for a Lion Dairy and Drinks and Dairy Farmers Milk Co-operative's Christmas lunch.

Gavin Doull, second from left, at the Malanda RSL for a Lion Dairy and Drinks and Dairy Farmers Milk Co-operative's Christmas lunch.

THE loss of an Atherton Tablelands farmer with a deep connection to the land - killed in a freak tractor rollover - is expected to be felt throughout the Far Northern dairy industry.

Second generation Peeramon milk producer Gavin Doull died on Friday in a tractor accident at his Anderson Road property. He was 66.

Dave Quilliam of Malanda Rural Supplies said the loss of the humble and kind farmer would be noticed throughout the tight-knit dairy community.

Peeramon dairy farmer Gavin Doull with Rhonda Sorensen.

MORE NEWS

'Livelihoods depend on it': Battle over bridge

Tablelands town desperate for tradies

New store to fulfil long-awaited Mareeba niche

"I always liked Gavin, he was a patient man, he was a pleasure to deal with and his word was his bond," he said. "He was a deep thinker but given that he was really thoughtful and kind.

"He was across a lot of the industry (practices) and was very intelligent but there was no arrogance to him."

Mr Doull was a former Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation councillor until 2012 and was involved with Atherton Tablelands Landcare.

Anderson Road neighbour John Andersen said Mr Doull was a trained engineer and a "lovely bloke" who toiled seven days a week all year.

He was known to collect litter from the side of the road and cared deeply about looking after his land. Mr Quilliam said the farmer would be remembered for a lasting contribution to the local dairy industry.

Mr Doull is survived by wife Jeanine, children Jason, Brett, Helen and his elderly mother living in Atherton.

Yungaburra police's Senior Constable Ian Wright said initial investigations suggested Mr Doull had been driving the small tractor in long grass along a tree line when it hit a log, which caused it to roll.

It is being investigated by both the police Forensic Crash Unit and Work Health and Safety Queensland

Originally published as Tractor death: Moving tribute for Tablelands farmer