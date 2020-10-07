Trade sectors in which apprenticeships are set to boom

Australian school leavers will have a massive pool of jobs in the trade industry thanks to the new wage subsidies initiative. SEE THE BIGGEST GROWTH AREAS

Australian school leavers will have a "massive pool" of jobs in the trade industry thanks to the government's new wage subsidies initiative.

The $1.2 billion plan available for up to 100,000 apprentices and trainees across all industries and regions will see the government foot 30 per cent of the wages for apprentices.

And employment experts say construction, aero skills and healthcare are some of the booming professions job hunters can capitalise on.

Construction, aero skills and healthcare are some of the booming professionals job hunters can capitalise on. Picture: Supplied

TAFE NSW managing director Steffen Faurby said the new focus on trade was a positive step for young people.

"We know there is a strong commitment by the government to promote major infrastructure projects. This is a very positive thing for young people," he said.

"Construction projects are booming so areas like civil construction, road construction and maintenance and building construction are great for apprentices."

Mr Faurby said more people getting into the housing market would also boost traditional trades.

The $1.2 billion plan available for up to 100,000 apprentices and trainees across all industries and regions. Picture: iStock

"With the home loan deposit schemes and people getting into the housing market, there will be a genuine demand for key trades like carpenters, plumbers, tiles and bricklayers," he said.

"Carpentry and joinery, bricklaying, plumbing, those are the trades I would point to."

He added that hi-tech trades and healthcare were also areas primed for growth long term.

"Trades like aero skills, engineering and telecommunications will have jobs long term - they are all booming," he said.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealed the $1.2b wage subsidy scheme in the federal budget. Picture: Gary Ramage

"There is a big demand for health workers here and now but it won't go away any time soon so apprenticeships in health services and allied health are also great."

Mr Faurby said job growth in these areas was not limited to any particular areas of the country and trainees would have plenty of work in both metro and regional areas.

NSW Skills and Tertiary Education Minister Geoff Lee said there has never been a better time for companies to hire an apprentice.

"Young people should consider a vocational pathway into a career where they can earn and learn at the same time," he said.

"The wage subsidy is in addition to the $320 million Skilling for Recovery package announced in September."

Originally published as Trade sectors in which apprenticeships are set to boom