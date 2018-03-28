Menu
Tradies and miners in demand as Mackay jobs soar

Jobs are in abundance in Mackay right now.
Melanie Plane
DEMAND for resource industry and trade qualified workers has soared in the past 12 months - up 33 per cent on this time last year.

According to SEEK data, employment prospects in the Mackay and Coalfields region have grown by 55 per cent in that timeframe.

The Mining, Resources and Energy category is the key driver behind the encouraging statistics, contributing 18 per cent to the year on year growth.

The SEEK data backs up previous suggestions of a resources jobs resurgence.

 

SEEK job growth data for Mackay.
The Trades & Services field was the second highest contributor, adding 15 per cent to the growth. Manufacturing Transport & Logistics contributed five per cent growth while construction was credited with four per cent.

The Administration & Office Support field has also made headway, contributing two per cent of the overall growth.

SEEK noted that these top five classifications had contributed 44 per cent of the total 55 per cent growth in the Mackay and Coalfields region recorded for the 12 months from March 2017/18, compared to March 2016/17.

Currently there are 1436 jobs advertised on SEEK, of which 493 are in mining and 292 are in trades and services.

Topics:  employment mackay jobs mining boom mining industry unemployment rate

Mackay Daily Mercury

