Menu
Login
JOIN IN: Everyone is invited to Blenheim Hall Committee's annual event.
JOIN IN: Everyone is invited to Blenheim Hall Committee's annual event. Meg Bolton
Life

Traditions kept alive by Blenheim Hall committee

Meg Bolton
by
29th Oct 2018 3:30 PM

HAY bales for seats, plaid shirts and boots are the bones of any good country bash.

Continuing traditions is also a big deal for country towns which is why the Blenheim Hall committee have stepped up to the plate to serve up the annual Spit Roast Night.

The former fire brigade event will again be held in the hall but with different organisers.

Committee member Col Seng urged people to buy a ticket to keep the tradition alive.

Bookings are essential, contact 5466 4224 for more information.

blenheim hall committee fundraiser spit roast night
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Recycle for change

    Recycle for change

    News Central Highlanders will soon be able to earn extra funds from returning containers.

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    News Residents of Emerald came out in numbers for annual event.

    Rising to the occasion

    Rising to the occasion

    News Dancers come out on top at competition.

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    News Trick or treaters will be out in numbers this weekend.

    Local Partners