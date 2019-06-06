TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash, one person trapped

Emergency services are on the scene of the collision, motorists should expect delays

Emergency services are on the scene of the collision, motorists should expect delays Matthew Deans

ONE person is trapped following a crash near Maclean this afternoon.

It is believed the incident at the Cameron Street intersection at Ferry Park, Maclean occurred just before 1pm this afternoon.

Traffic is banking up along the Pacific Highway after the single-vehicle collision with reports of southbound traffic coming to a standstill south of the Harwood Bridge.

Stop/slow traffic conditions are currently in place to allow motorists to pass one at a time. As such, it is best to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

More information as it comes to hand.