Menu
Login
Emergency services are on the scene of the collision, motorists should expect delays
Emergency services are on the scene of the collision, motorists should expect delays Matthew Deans
Breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash, one person trapped

Jenna Thompson
by
6th Jun 2019 1:43 PM

ONE person is trapped following a crash near Maclean this afternoon.

It is believed the incident at the Cameron Street intersection at Ferry Park, Maclean occurred just before 1pm this afternoon.

Traffic is banking up along the Pacific Highway after the single-vehicle collision with reports of southbound traffic coming to a standstill south of the Harwood Bridge.

Stop/slow traffic conditions are currently in place to allow motorists to pass one at a time. As such, it is best to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. 

More information as it comes to hand.

car crash emergency services maclean mva pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Hard work pays off

    Hard work pays off

    News Annual show once again a hit with the community.

    Health services' focus

    Health services' focus

    News Senior MPs pledge to improve rural health options.

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    News Family and community remember special individual

    New mine to bring jobs

    New mine to bring jobs

    News Project lifts coal morale after protests.