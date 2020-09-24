Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UPGRADES: Aerial of the Emerald airport.
UPGRADES: Aerial of the Emerald airport.
News

Traffic changes as $6M CQ airport upgrade progresses

Kristen Booth
24th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STAGE two of the Emerald Airport terminal and carpark upgrade is now underway, expanding the current facilities.

Airport manager Salomon Kloppers said the first stage of the project had gone well.

“We have now made changes to the short-term car park which will allow the drop-off zone to be moved to this area in stage three,” he said.

“This is important as the terminal will eventually be expanded into the existing drop-off zone, so we had to find it a new home.”

Mr Kloppers said crews would construct a new entrance to the short-term car park allowing access to where the replacement drop-off zone would be.

Some preliminary work would also begin in front of the terminal.

The works are being carried out by Central Highlands Regional Council and Woollam Constructions as part of a $6 million capital investment in the airport.

“I want to thank all of our airport users for their co-operation and patience so far,” he said.

“As the works progress, traffic routes will be changing, so please make sure you continue to follow all signage and directions from staff.

“A reminder to also allow an extra 15 minutes to get to your flight.”

Mr Kloppers said parking continued to be in the long-term car park only and a courtesy shuttle was available for those who needed it.

“Drop-off remains in front of the long-term car park, unless you have a disability sticker on your vehicle – then you can drive to the front of the terminal,” he said.

airport upgrades central highlands region central highlands regional council emerald airport regional flights
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        Premium Content Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        News OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine safety before being appointed in Queensland under an LNP government.

        Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Premium Content Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Politics Deputy Premier Steven Miles calls out Federal Government on ‘lies’

        Stern warning as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Stern warning as restrictions eased

        News No new cases as restrictions target reached

        Anti Adani protester cops hefty fine for assaulting guard

        Premium Content Anti Adani protester cops hefty fine for assaulting guard

        News Only one of the two people charged was sentenced at the Central Queensland...