Traffic changes as $6M CQ airport upgrade progresses

STAGE two of the Emerald Airport terminal and carpark upgrade is now underway, expanding the current facilities.

Airport manager Salomon Kloppers said the first stage of the project had gone well.

“We have now made changes to the short-term car park which will allow the drop-off zone to be moved to this area in stage three,” he said.

“This is important as the terminal will eventually be expanded into the existing drop-off zone, so we had to find it a new home.”

Mr Kloppers said crews would construct a new entrance to the short-term car park allowing access to where the replacement drop-off zone would be.

Some preliminary work would also begin in front of the terminal.

The works are being carried out by Central Highlands Regional Council and Woollam Constructions as part of a $6 million capital investment in the airport.

“I want to thank all of our airport users for their co-operation and patience so far,” he said.

“As the works progress, traffic routes will be changing, so please make sure you continue to follow all signage and directions from staff.

“A reminder to also allow an extra 15 minutes to get to your flight.”

Mr Kloppers said parking continued to be in the long-term car park only and a courtesy shuttle was available for those who needed it.

“Drop-off remains in front of the long-term car park, unless you have a disability sticker on your vehicle – then you can drive to the front of the terminal,” he said.