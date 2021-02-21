Traffic chaos after Bruce Hwy smash at Elimbah

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah.

UPDATE 3:25pm

A tow truck driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the two-vehicle accident was a 'nose to tail' near the Donnybrook Rd exit heading south.

The spokeswoman said the accident had caused dramas with big traffic delays in the area.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics have taken a man to Caboolture Hospital.

He was in a stable condition with lower leg injuries.

EARLIER 2:35pm

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 1.50pm.

It's understood a truck and another vehicle were involved in the accident in the southbound lanes.