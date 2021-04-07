Menu
Peak Downs Highway - Truck-tipping road sign. Photo Peter Holt / Daily Mercury
News

Traffic chaos as Peak Downs Highway blocked in both lanes

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
7th Apr 2021 7:11 AM
UPDATE 8.20AM: The Peak Downs Highway is expected to be blocked for several hours after a truck lost its load at Epsom about 7am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were on scene and diverting traffic at Nebo junction and turning vehicles to go through Sarina.

Queensland Ambulance has not been advised of any injuries to the truck driver at this stage.

A truck has lost its load on the Peak Downs Highway at Epsom
INITIAL 7.11AM: A truck has lost its load on the Peak Downs Highway.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Stockyard Creek Bridge, Epsom about 7am.

Delays are expected with traffic blocked in both directions of the highway.

Police are en route to the scene.

A truck has lost its load on the Peak Downs Highway, near Sarina. Picture: Corey Lappin
More to come.

