Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the week-long project would impact traffic travelling along Dysart-Middlemount Rd. Picture: Valeriu Campan
The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the week-long project would impact traffic travelling along Dysart-Middlemount Rd. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Rural

Traffic delays expected on Isaac road

Zizi Averill
28th Apr 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKS have begun to reseal 2km of Dysart-Middlemount Rd.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the week-long project would impact traffic travelling along sections north of Sandy Creek from 6.30am till 6pm.

Council approves road funding wishlist

Middlemount fed up with 'greedy' fuel prices

Cyclone Covid: Council compares pandemic to Debbie

"During these works a single lane closure with reversible flow will be in effect. Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected," TMR warned.

Weather permitting, the road will reopen on Friday May 8.

dysart dysart middlemount rd isaac region isaac roads mackay roads middlemount road works sandy creek transport and main roads
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New hotline for people spotted ignoring virus rules

        premium_icon New hotline for people spotted ignoring virus rules

        Health Where residents are ignoring social distancing rules and how police are making it easier to dob them in

        Body discovered in CQ mining claim

        premium_icon Body discovered in CQ mining claim

        News Police responded to a triple-zero call from a claim in the Gemfields

        Coronavirus testing criteria broadened in Central Highlands

        premium_icon Coronavirus testing criteria broadened in Central Highlands

        News Anybody with a fever of 38 degrees or higher, a history of fever, or a sore throat...

        Coronavirus fines for coughs, sneezes and spit

        premium_icon Coronavirus fines for coughs, sneezes and spit

        Health A hearty cough could cost you up to $13,345 under a new coronavirus public health...