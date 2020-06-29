Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drivers can expect delays on Emerald’s Rifle Range Road while the cycleway is constructed.
Drivers can expect delays on Emerald’s Rifle Range Road while the cycleway is constructed.
News

Traffic delays expected while cycleway is established

Kristen Booth
29th Jun 2020 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERALD cycleway upgrades continue, bringing locals bigger pathways for pedestrians, walkers, runners and cyclists.

Works on the new cycleway for Rifle Range Road have started today, June 29, between the dog park and Jeppesen Drive.

Central Highlands Regional Council expects the works to take 10 weeks, finishing on September 6.

During the works, drivers should expect intermittent disruptions and delays on Rifle Range Road, including some lane closures. Council will provide further information when closures are scheduled.

Pedestrian detours will be in place for the duration of the project. Always obey safety instructions and road signage.

Contact council’s customer service centres on 1300 242 686 with any questions or concerns.

central highlands regional council cycleway emerald traffic rifle range road traffic changes
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices

        premium_icon Central Queensland death and funeral notices

        News The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our...

        NAMED: 60+ businesses impacted by major CQ firm liquidation

        premium_icon NAMED: 60+ businesses impacted by major CQ firm liquidation

        News FTI Consulting was appointed as an administrator on February 5, 2018 however the...

        Woman in hospital after two-vehicle smash

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after two-vehicle smash

        News She is believed to have only suffered minor injuries.

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus