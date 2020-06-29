Traffic delays expected while cycleway is established

Drivers can expect delays on Emerald’s Rifle Range Road while the cycleway is constructed.

EMERALD cycleway upgrades continue, bringing locals bigger pathways for pedestrians, walkers, runners and cyclists.

Works on the new cycleway for Rifle Range Road have started today, June 29, between the dog park and Jeppesen Drive.

Central Highlands Regional Council expects the works to take 10 weeks, finishing on September 6.

During the works, drivers should expect intermittent disruptions and delays on Rifle Range Road, including some lane closures. Council will provide further information when closures are scheduled.

Pedestrian detours will be in place for the duration of the project. Always obey safety instructions and road signage.

Contact council’s customer service centres on 1300 242 686 with any questions or concerns.