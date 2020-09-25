Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic picture of the Dawson Highway-Three Chain Road intersection.
Generic picture of the Dawson Highway-Three Chain Road intersection.
Motoring

Traffic impacted as Dawson Highway roadworks begin

Timothy Cox
25th Sep 2020 1:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

REHABILITATION work will begin along the Dawson Highway next week.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised today that roadworks would commence 5km west of Moura from October 3.
Traffic will be reduced to single access and directed through stop lights at the Moura Apex River Park rest area.

Work will be done daily between 6am to 6pm until late October.

The Department wished to remind road users to be cautious and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions, and traffic controller directions in the area.

dawson highway department of transparent and main roads highway roadworks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News Outdoor venues will get a major boost with a significant easing of restrictions allowing double the number of patrons.

        Dry, summer-like conditions in store for CQ weekend

        Premium Content Dry, summer-like conditions in store for CQ weekend

        Weather Shower and thunderstorm activity has brought around 32mm to 40mm of rainfall to the...

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        Politics Voting to be underway from next month for key Qld battle

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...