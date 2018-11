A female teenager was taken to Emerald Hospital last night following a traffic incident.

A female teenager was taken to Emerald Hospital last night following a traffic incident. Bev Lacey

A TRAFFIC incident last night in a Central Queensland town has seen a teenager transported to hospital.

Around 8.44pm last night, following a traffic incident on Moody St and Racecourse Rd, Emerald, a teenage girl was checked for spinal injuries.

The teen was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.