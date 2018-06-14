Menu
Login
News

Traffic slow after bus, truck crash snarls drivers

14th Jun 2018 4:54 PM

ONE patient is in hospital after a traffic crash at Riverview this afternoon.

Police report the collision between a bus and a truck occurred on Brisbane Rd at 3.31pm.

Paramedics initially treated four individuals at the scene but only one required transport to Ipswich Hospital with a minor injury.

Delays to traffic are expected in and around the crash with lanes blocked in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

riverview traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime, a fight against childhood leukaemia.

    • 14th Jun 2018 7:00 PM
    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    News Local Basketball team is on the rise

    Best in the region

    Best in the region

    News CQ News takes out top awards

    Blackwater girl gets crafty

    Blackwater girl gets crafty

    News 12-year-old runs a successful jewellery business.

    Local Partners