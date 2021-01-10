Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Pool safety reminder
News

TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Jan 2021 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young boy has died in hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool near Townsville.

The three-year-old boy nearly drowned in a backyard pool at a Saunders Beach address on December 31.

The boy was pulled from the pool and treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics on site before being rushed to the Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

Critical care paramedics and a flight doctor were also involved in his transportation.

The Queensland Ambulance Service on scene at Saunders Beach.
The Queensland Ambulance Service on scene at Saunders Beach.

The boy was fighting for his life in hospital for days, before he tragically passed away.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the boy passed away in hospital on January 4.

The spokesman said a report is being prepared for the coroner and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

More Stories

drowning editors picks tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOKING BACK: Mackay, Whitsunday weather in 2020

        Premium Content LOOKING BACK: Mackay, Whitsunday weather in 2020

        Weather A climatologist said figures for the district were still ‘historically’ warm given the La Nina conditions.

        CQ miner claims he forgot about marijuana plants in backyard

        Premium Content CQ miner claims he forgot about marijuana plants in backyard

        Crime Police searched a Gracemere home and found a small hydroponic set up with three...

        Focus on water safety after CQ drowning tragedy

        Premium Content Focus on water safety after CQ drowning tragedy

        News ‘Tragically children under five years are most at risk of drowning in backyard...

        Police raid uncovers drugs, utensils and bloody syringe

        Premium Content Police raid uncovers drugs, utensils and bloody syringe

        Crime Police found a number of dangerous drugs and utensils after executing a search...