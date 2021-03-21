Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

TRAGEDY: Driver killed in fiery Western Downs crash

Peta McEachern
21st Mar 2021 8:05 PM | Updated: 8:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A driver has reportedly died in a fiery crash near the town of Tara on Sunday, after a car rolled off an 100km/h road into an embankment and burst into flames.

The single vehicle crash occurred 10km out from the town on a small hill along Surat Development Road about 4.20pm.

FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

A Queensland Police spokesman told Chinchilla News all they could confirm was that a person was in the car at the time of the crash - it is understood the driver was killed.

Ambulances and fire trucks arrived on scene a short time later - but it was too late.

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a horror year for road fatalities, with 57 people dying on Queensland roads just three months in - which is up from 22 this time last year.

FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

The tragedy is one of several serious crashes on Queensland roads today.

Two people were in a critical condition following a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway, and there were reports of a second serious crash in Kinkuna.

More Stories

breaking news car crash car fires editors picks tara car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

        Local Faces Subscribe for only $1 for 28 days... and don’t forget to buy the Courier Mail on Wednesday.

        From Byfield to Longreach: heavy rains close roads to traffic

        Premium Content From Byfield to Longreach: heavy rains close roads to...

        News Authorities remind motorists not to attempt to drive through floodwaters.

        Wowan’s amazing colour on display following the rains

        Premium Content Wowan’s amazing colour on display following the rains

        News GARDENING GURU: “Wowan is definitely a place you’re going to want to visit, maybe a...

        Qld govt promises to progress rental reforms

        Premium Content Qld govt promises to progress rental reforms

        Community Earlier this month the Daily Mercury revealed Mackay’s housing shortage had reached...