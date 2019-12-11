Menu
MISSING: Jessica and Julie Richards were believed to have been on an excursion to White Island when the volcano erupted. Photo: Facebook.
News

TRAGEDY: Gatton student and mum killed in volcano eruption

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Dec 2019 12:23 PM
A GATTON university student and her mother are among those killed in the volcanic eruption at New Zealand's White Island.

Jessica Richards 20, a veterinary technology student at the University of Queensland's Gatton campus, was on a holiday cruise with her mother Julie Richards, 47, on the Ovation of the Seas when the volcano erupted on Monday, December 9.

A social media post by Julie's sister in law said the family were "praying for a miracle to bring them back".

Jessica Richards (right) with her mother Julie Richards.
"My sister in law Julie Richards and my darling niece Jessica Richards are missing after the NZ Volcano eruption," Jen Eborn wrote.

"The family are praying for a miracle to bring them back to us.

"We love you Julie and Jess. Please uphold the family and the other families who are also waiting on news of their loved ones."

But a relative of the family said they had been informed this morning of the tragic news.

New Zealand police warned there may be no survivors on the island after the volcano erupted.

More to come...

