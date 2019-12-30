Tragic twist in teen’s skateboarding death

The devastated family of 16-year-old Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, who died after a skateboarding tragedy, have revealed a cruel twist in the accident.

A TEENAGER killed in a horrific skateboarding accident in Townsville had only just been given his first board for Christmas.

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail's devastated family has shared their heartbreak - describing him as a loving boy with "a lot of personality".

The 16-year-old had been skateboarding down a steep hill at Jezzine Barracks in North Ward on Saturday when he lost control and crashed into a bollard.

Farhan Fudhail, 16, was skateboarding at Jezzine Barracks on The Strand, Townsville when he crashed into a bollard and died on December 28, 2019. Picture: Supplied

Emergency services rushed to the scene about 2.30pm but were unable to revive him.

Farhan, a Malaysian national who lived in Townsville for nearly two years from 2016, had been in the city to visit his mother Natasha Sazali.

The teen was gifted his first skateboard this Christmas after recently showing interest in the sport and had been catching up with a former Townsville Grammar schoolmate when tragedy struck.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the death of a 16 year old boy, who tragically died after falling from his skateboard at Jezzine Barracks, Townsville. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Ms Sazali, a paediatric and intensive care nurse at Townsville University Hospital, said she was still hoping that what happened was "unreal" and that her son would come home.

"He was just saying that he was going out and he would be back at 6pm but he didn't come home," she said.

"Then I woke up this morning knowing that he's still not here."

Farhan was raised by his grandmother Mariati and aunt Nadia Sazali, and from a young age had become inseparable from his cousin Fiqa, who he regarded as his sister and best friend.

The 15-year-old girl now faces a reality without the person she was closest to.

"He was caring, protective, no matter how angry he was at me he would always have a soft place for me," Fiqa said.

"Since we were born we've been together, I've never been apart from him."

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, 16, with his cousin Fiqa, 15, who he grew up with and was inseparable from. Farhan died in a tragic skateboarding incident at Jezzine Barracks on December 28. Picture: Supplied.

His aunty Nadia Sazali described him as a filial son who always put himself before others.

"He's a joker, a clown to everyone at school … but to us he was a very good son, a very good kid, very smart," she said.

"He's a good human... a loving boy, he's got a lot of personality."

In a cruel twist, this is the second catastrophe to hit the family in just a few months, after Mariati's husband contracted cerebral malaria and died while they were holidaying in Bali.

The heartbroken family now face the significant task of organising for Farhan's body to be brought home to Kuantan, Malaysia, where most of his family live.

They are working against the clock, as the Muslim faith calls for burial as soon as possible.

The family are also facing significant costs and are considering crowd-funding.

A makeshift tribute of flowers had been started at the scene on Sunday and continues to grow.

Townsville police district duty officer acting Senior Sergeant Jonathan Searle said a number of adults and other children had come to the teenager's aid but he was found unconscious and not breathing.

Sen-Sgt Searle confirmed the teen had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.