Trail blazers set to bargain

BUYERS' PARADISE: Households throughout the area are gearing up to take part in the fifth annual Garage Sale Trail.

MORE than 14,000 items - and the list will continue to grow until first thing tomorrow morning - have been registered for sale at the fifth annual Garage Sale Trail.

From plants to push bikes and violins to vinyl there will be a treasure trove of second-hand goods available for eager shoppers, collectors and garage sale buffs attending this weekend's sale.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said the annual two-day garage sale, to be held tomorrow and Sunday, is a fun and social way to promote reuse, reduce waste to landfill, meet the neighbours and make a few extra dollars.

"We're expecting over 2000 shoppers to hit the streets in search of a bargain and there will certainly be plenty up for grabs,” he said.

"People are selling absolutely everything from historic bridge pillars in Capella to the old desks and chairs of Emerald North State School.”

Cr Hayes said this was the fourth year council has partnered the national event and there were now 65 garage sales registered in the area.

"My favourite so far is the 'Bric-a-brac to buy a rat' at 111 Borilla Street, a sale hosted by nine-year-old Landen who knows what he wants and is prepared to work for it,” he said.

Cr Hayes said the event had gone from strength to strength. "We have the second-most garage sales per capita of the whole state right here in the Central Highlands.

"It's a bargain hunter's paradise. The 14,000 items currently registered for sale locally equate to around 550 shopping trolleys of stuff being kept from landfill. That is already a huge win in my book.”

Sellers can register their sale up until tomorrow and there is a regional treasure map of sales available in today's CQ News or on council's Facebook page.

The Garage Sale Trail is a free council-powered program held throughout Australia that aims to promote sustainability, creativity and fun and is embraced by local sellers, schools, community groups and neighbourhood households.

Log on to www.garagesaletrail.com.au to register a sale and check council's Facebook page for updates.