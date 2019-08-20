Trailer, date revealed for Mrs Maisel season three

Get ready to listen intently and then piss yourself laughing because the whipfast Marvelous Mrs Maisel is almost back.

Amazon Prime Video revealed today that the third season will premiere on December 6, which is still three-and-a-months away, but will be upon us before you can say "l'chaim"!

To stir our excitement, Amazon released the first teaser trailer for and it's 54 seconds of TV gold.

There's the glamour of mid-century air travel, entertaining the troops, and what even looks like a seafaring adventure. And everywhere she goes, Midge will continue to entertain with her raw and honest comedy. A 1950s housewife joking about contraception! Well, I never!

The trailer also gives us the first look at Sterling K. Brown's mystery character. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle and Michael Zegen are all set to return.

Suzy's version of sunbaking

No sight of Zachary Levi's Max Medina - oops, sorry, that should be Benjamin - in the video though. Maybe him and Midge really are done after that look on her face at the end of season two when she completely forgot her fiancé existed in her excitement of being offered a spot on tour.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel, created by Gilmore Girls alum Amy Sherman-Palladino, has won eight Emmys since it debuted two years earlier, and is in contention for 20 more in a few weeks' time.

The third season will have eight episodes.

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima

Off on a new adventure

The new Bob Hope