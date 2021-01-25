Train collides with ute in St Lawrence

A freight train has collided with a ute in St Lawrence early Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of Railway Parade and St Lawrence Connection Rd about 6am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews arrived to find a Queensland Rail freight train had struck a ute.

No injuries were reported.

The truck’s canopy has major damage.

The spokesman said there were no delays to traffic in the area.

