The incident caused the suspension of the Caboolture and Sunshine Coast line trains. Picture: File photo/Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Major delays for train passengers

by Jacob Miley
9th Jul 2018 6:06 PM

TRAINS have been suspended in both directions on two southeast train lines due to a police incident.

Caboolture and Sunshine Coast line trains are suspended in both directions between Narangba and Caboolture stations due to the incident.

Delays of more than an hour are expected.

Alternative rail buses are being arranged to transport customers between Narangba and Caboolture and onwards to Nambour.

The incident occurred between Morayfield and Narangba at Burpengary, a Queensland Rail spokesman said.

Police have asked members of the public to avoid the intersection of Rowley Rd and Kilkenny Dve.

If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency call 000.

delays queensland rail rail lines sunshine coast train

