Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Train tender truth called out amid Premier's promise

Stuart Fast
14th Oct 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a $1 billion train building package for Maryborough's Downer EDI facility, but has dodged questions regarding her time as transport Minister under Anna Bligh's government.

During this time, in 2011, Downer pulled out of the New Generation Rolling Stock (NGR) tender citing "onerous terms and conditions."

This meant the trains weren't simply sent to India instead of Maryborough as Labor has repeatedly claimed. The Maryborough company had given up its chance of being chosen before the final decision was made.

When asked about this, the Premier only answered it was the preceding Newman government which commission the trains to be built overseas.

In 2017, a spokesman for Downer confirmed CEO Michael Miller withdrew from the process at a time when the company had also lost $400 million on a NSW public-private partnership.

The Premier did not offer a response when asked why the local manufacturer wasn't accommodated during the 2011 tender process to provide much-needed regional jobs.

"We will be building trains here in Queensland, we'll be making trains in Queensland and we'll creating hundreds of regional jobs for Queensland," she said regarding the Cross River rail trains.

The NGR trains were built in India and were found to have issues with braking, disability access and heating systems which were subsequently fixed in Maryborough.

annastacia palaszczuk downer fcdowner fcelection fcpolitics queensland election 2020 trains
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in serious condition after concrete truck rollover

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after concrete truck rollover

        Breaking The woman in her 50s was trapped in the truck for several hours at an Adani work site.

        Man threw product over fence of store in attempted theft

        Premium Content Man threw product over fence of store in attempted theft

        News The 63-year-old left the store in embarrassment and hasn’t returned since the...

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...