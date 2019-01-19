Trainer eyes tilt at Blue Diamond

Jake Toeroek rides Free Of Debt to victory in the VRC Member Duane Rogers Plate. Picture: Quentin Lang/AAP

ADELAIDE trainer Chris Bieg can't wait for the next time he loses his voice - both times it's occurred his undefeated two-year-old colt Free Of Debt has raced and won

A hoarse Bieg said he lost his voice cheering home Free Of Debt to win the VRC Members Duane Rogers Plate (1200m) as he left short-priced favourite Viking Warrior in his wake.

Bieg managed to utter a few words after the win and indicated he would aim Free Of Debt at the Blue Diamond Stakes.

"The Hayes' horse (Viking Warrior) is a very promising horse and if he's $26 for the Blue Diamond why can't we be?" Beig said.

The trainer added Free Of Debt wasn't nominated for the Blue Diamond Stakes but they would look at paying the late entry fee.

He said Free Of Debt would stay in Victoria and run in the Blue Diamond Prelude on February 9.

Bieg wasn't surprised by the win, saying he was pretty confident as a lot of good form had come out of the colt's Adelaide win.

Trainer Chris Bieg will target the Blue Diamond Stakers with Free Of Debt. Picture: AAP

"How he handled the trip away and the straight though were my queries," he said.

Free Of Debt ($8), despite ducking in over the closing stages, defeated Viking Warrior ($1.70) by a length, with Maozi ($7) a head away third.

Free Of Debt dashed away from Viking Warrior with 300m to go but ducked in from the middle of the track towards the fence in the closing stages, which concerned jockey Jake Toerok.

"I got a bit worried for a few strides there," Toerok said. "I was pretty confident a couple of hundred out but just when he kicked clear of the field he started to wander around by himself."Toerok said this had happened because Free Of Debt got lost being well clear in the closing stages down the straight.

"He's got lots of ability and potential but he doesn't know how to use it yet," Toerok said.

It was Toerok's first winner in Melbourne.

Jockey Mark Zahra said Viking Warrior got a bit lost up the straight but the winner was " too fast".