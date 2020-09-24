Trainer: ‘I don’t remember anything about what happened’

Horse trainer Lyle Rowe, who spent almost seven weeks in Rockhampton Hospital being treated for head injuries, is back at work at his Callaghan Park stables.

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton trainer Lyle Rowe, seriously injured in a horse-related accident at Callaghan Park racecourse on August 7, is back at the helm of his training operation there.

Rowe, 79, spent almost seven weeks in a Rockhampton hospital undergoing treatment and rehabilitation for head injuries, which included a fracture and a brain bleed.

He was released from hospital on Tuesday and within hours was back at his Callaghan Park stables doting on his horses.

Rowe has no recollection of the accident in the early hours of Friday, August 7, when he was either kicked or knocked to the ground by a horse he was leading to the racetrack tie-up stalls for trackwork.

“To be honest, I don’t remember anything about what happened,” Rowe said last night.

At first there were grave concerns for Rowe, a former outstanding jockey and multiple premiership winning trainer.

However, the positive prognosis he has been given comes as no surprise, given his resilience and fitness.

“They expect I’ll make a full recovery and I should be fine. I still have to do some work with them (rehabilitation) but apart from that I feel good,” Rowe said.

On a very sad note, former premier winning Rockhampton apprentice jockey and brilliant rider Jason Piper, 40, died at Redcliffe on Tuesday night.

Piper commenced riding in 1996 when apprenticed to Allan Jenkinson at Yeppoon, under whose guidance he became an almost instant success.

The combination enjoyed numerous race wins including a Brisbane success with Outbreak.

Piper made a return to race riding after a 13-year absence at Bundaberg in July when he ironically teamed up for his first ride back on the Jenkinson-trained Ararrac which finished unplaced.

Piper had been riding track work and shedding weight for almost a year before competing in numerous trials to regain his licence for his comeback.

“It is very sad what happened to Jason,” Jenkinson said last night.

“He had not been riding for a month because he was having some health issues including, I believe, memory loss.

“Jason collapsed at home and was taken to Redcliffe Hospital where he died (Tuesday night) from what I was told to be a swelling of the brain.”

In other racing news, the Graeme Green-trained Rockhampton brilliant sprinter Master Jamie has just scraped into the field for Saturday’s rich Weetwood Handicap (1200m) at Toowoomba.

Master Jamie comes in as TAB 14 in the Weetwood (Race 8), which will start 14 horses with another five being declared emergency runners.

Les Tilley, who has a glorious winning record on Master Jamie, has the Weetwood ride in which the pair have drawn barrier 10 but may come into eight if the first two emergencies don’t gain a start.

Rockhampton trainer Allan Clark is likely to head west to his old stamping ground at the Longreach Cup meeting on Saturday where he has recent winner Buster Moon engaged.