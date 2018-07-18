A Grafton man has been convicted for animal cruelty over two sexual acts committed with a horse. FILE PHOTO.

A Grafton man has been convicted for animal cruelty over two sexual acts committed with a horse. FILE PHOTO. Marc Stapelberg

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A GRAFTON horse trainer has said a filly was left "traumatised" after a 31-year-old man committed two sexual acts with the horse when he broke into stables on Turf St earlier this year.

Daniel Raymond Webb-Jackson, 31, pleaded not guilty to committing an act of cruelty to an animal committed when he broke into stables in Grafton on January 22.

The trainer said he and staff suspected disturbances at the stables in the month prior, and installed CCTV cameras as a security measure.

When the cameras triggered an alarm on the evening of January 22, a trainer saw Webb-Jackson opening a number of stables and called the police.

Police found Webb-Jackson crouching in the corner of a fourth open stable, where he was arrested after a short scuffle with police and taken to Grafton Police Station.

During police interviews he admitted to committing two sexual acts with a horse but claimed it had given consent.

The trainer said he was preparing the horse to race, but said the incident had changed the demeanour of the animal dramatically.

"She is only a little two-year-old and we had to put her out in the paddock," the trainer said.

"The filly went from being quiet to just being highly strung, she changed in 24 hours. We had to put her in the paddock to try and get her head right."

"You don't want to see this sort of thing happening, it's really sick stuff.

In her judgment, Magistrate Karen Stafford said the basis of the animal cruelty act was to ensure humans protect the welfare and the manner of treatment of animals, and the definition of cruelty must be considered in light of the objective of the act.

Magistrate Stafford said the two sexual acts of allowing a horse to fellate Webb-Jackson and digitally penetrating the horse amounted to acts of cruelty.

