Trainer sets eyes on success

Sidney Roberts in the saddle of retired group one galloper Rangi Rangdoo for Chris Waller. Contributed

FOLLOWING your dream can be easier said than done, however in newly licensed Emerald horse trainer Sidney Roberts case, she hopes to train her first winner at Pioneer Park in 2019.

Becoming a horse trainer has been an ambition for Roberts ever since she left school in Sydney at the age of 17.

Roberts grew up around the racing industry with her father Tim Roberts, who has played a key part in many large racing establishments as a vet and plays a key role in leading Sydney trainer Chris Waller's stable.

He also played a leading role with Waller selecting yearlings including Winx, who has gone on to be a record four-time Cox Plate winner and arguably the greatest ever Australian galloper and the recent winner of International Federation of Horseracing Authorities 'best racehorse on the planet' with time form ratings of 130 dead-heating with European galloper Cracksman.

Sidney Roberts moved to Emerald in 2017 to pursue a career in 2019.

Prior to becoming a trainer, Roberts competed for most of her life on the show jumping circuit and trained in Denmark and the UK.

In 2009, she moved to Berry in New South Wales to start the Boynton Park spelling and pre-training farm and completed a Bachelor of Accounting, which has given her a strong insight into the demanding role of a horse trainer.

Roberts believes being a horse trainer is ten times more difficult than being a showjump competitor, with the long hours and juggling her full-time employment at Minerva mine, with her work day starting at 4am each day.

At only 31 years of age, she is one of the youngest QRIC licences trainers in Queensland.

Roberts said she has been blessed to receive advice from some of racing's most high profile personalities - including Chris Waller and her father - and is extremely thankful to have such great support network around her.

Looking ahead she knows there will be challenges in such a competitive sport, but said her main focus will be on keeping her horses both healthy and happy and to train winners, and hopes to one day train a metropolitan class galloper.

Roberts rides her own track work at Pioneer Park, which is a big advantage in country Queensland where available track work riders are a rarity.

She hopes to saddle up her first runner maiden galloper That's Enough in the 900m QTIS maiden handicap at the Springsure St Patrick's day meeting in late March.