Trainers chase share of $115,00 at Twin Hills meet

THE highlands racing action heads to Twin Hills this weekend with two days of racing to compliment two days of action packed rodeo and campdrafting. Twin Hills is an iconic country event and this year is the 93rd anniversary of the clubs race meeting. $115000 in prize money and rebates are on offer which is a real credit to the Twin Hills club. There are 10 races to be staged over the Friday and Saturday including the rich QTIS $16950 benchmark 50 handicap over 1100 metre race on Friday, and the $15450 1000 metre QTIS maiden handicap on Saturday’s program along with the Twin Hills Cup over 1300 metres on Saturday worth $11,950 being the feature event for the weekend. The club has added extra incentives to attract more jockeys and trainers to bring horses to the iconic race meeting and the extra incentives have paid dividends with a good spread of horses for the two days. Jasmin scharf said the club has kids’ activities, sand art, jumping castle, face painting, fairy floss and popcorn on offer and the action will really heat up on Saturday with the Fashions of the Field and there will be fancy dress for the kids.

On Friday Emerald trainer Glenda Bell has a strong hand to play for the 1st day of the Twin Hills carnival and will line up with her veteran short course specialist Clappers in the 1100 metre open handicap which looks extremely hard to beat in the event. Bell could be set for a winning double at the Friday with Mono Lad having strong claims in the ladies bracelet over 1300 metres. Also on Friday Raymond Williams from Emerald holds a strong grip on the richest race on the program the $16950 benchmark 50 handicap over 1100 metres. Other local highlands trainers are represented including the Vagg family from Bluff who have a good spread of runners including new stable addition sixes in the class B handicap over 800 on Friday sixes is raced by several local Clermont racing identities including David King and Tom Robertson who both have Twin Hills high on their grand final of there racing year. The meeting also has attracted leading Rockhampton trainers Tim Cook, Kevin Miller and John Manzelmann who has a strong team assembled with multiple runners in several races. Punters take note Manzelmann boasts an overall 26% strike rate and has saddled up 50 winners from 196 runners.

The Twin Hills cup the main event looks a tricky open affair. John Manzelmann lines up with three runners and looks to have strong claims. Clermont cup winner Sensation Ally has been allotted with 60.5kg and is a winner on the dirt which counts strongly in her favour for the versatile bonny mare looks one of the leading chances. Archie’s Son the winner of Capricornia country cup final will also be there when the whips are cracking at the finish. Rockhampton trainer Kevin Miller lines up with his new stable addition Tawdeem who is coming off a last start win in the Bluff newmarket and gets its chance to go back to back and also gets in with plenty favours from the handicapper and gets in with a nice weight of 56kg.

Next week in the highlands racing goes in to recess with a break before the October 12 Emerald 100 day meeting.