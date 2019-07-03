Training to deal with mental health in rural areas

SEE THE SIGNS: Mental Health First Aid teach the community to recognise signs of poor mental health and how to assist.

SEE THE SIGNS: Mental Health First Aid teach the community to recognise signs of poor mental health and how to assist. John Gass

TACKLING Regional Adversity Through Integrated Care (TRAIC) is teaming up with the Royal Flying Doctor Service to bring a Mental Health First Aid Course to Barcaldine.

Run over two days, the course covers topics such as developing mental health problems, depression, anxiety problems, psychosis and substance use problems, as well as suicide and other mental health crises, with the aim of giving participants the skills and confidence to assist others experiencing mental health problems.

Cameron Dare from TRAIC explained mental health first aid.

"Mental health first aid is the help provided to a person who is developing a mental health problem, experiencing a worsening of a mental health problem or in a mental health crisis,” Mr Dare said.

"The first aid is given until the appropriate professional help is received or the crisis resolves.

"Participants will learn the signs and symptoms of mental health problems, where and how to get help and what sort of help has been shown by research to be effective.”

Mr Dare said these mental health programs were a success for communities to deal with mental health issues.

"Amongst the best standard of early intervention training in Australia,” Mr Dare said.

"It's something that's been run in these communities in times gone by and we intend to maintain it because it always is quite a popular program.

"It creates capacity within our communities to identify mental health problems and meaningful pathways as to what to do about it.”

The course, which runs on July 18 and 19 from the Barcaldine Grand Stand Dining room, is free, open to all members of the public and is fully catered.

To enrol contact Cameron on 0419 343 859 or send an email to TRAIC_CWHHS@ health.qld.gov.au.