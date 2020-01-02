Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Trains on the Cleveland line have been suspended due to overhead power line problems. PICTURE: AAP/David Clark
Trains on the Cleveland line have been suspended due to overhead power line problems. PICTURE: AAP/David Clark
News

Trains suspended due to overhead powerline concerns

by Kara Sonter
2nd Jan 2020 9:46 AM

COMMUTERS into Brisbane City from the southeast have faced huge delays this morning following suspension of trains on the Cleveland line.

Cleveland line trains have been suspended between Cleveland and Lindum stations this morning following problems with overhead power lines.

TransLink advised that alternative transport had been arranged for commuters, including a fleet of buses.

The problem arose just after 4.30am and continues to pose an issue.

It comes the 8.06am train between Manly and Central stations was cancelled due to a signalling problem.

More Stories

Show More
cleveland line train delays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        premium_icon Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        News CQ mining town starts 2020 on water restrictions

        Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        premium_icon Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        Weather Angels help Dingo grazier on her drought-stricken property.

        RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        premium_icon RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        News Hundreds of people saw in the new year at Emerald’s Pioneer Park.

        Police were called to a backyard fire at Dysart

        Police were called to a backyard fire at Dysart

        News Fire fighters were forced to divert resources from a bush fire to a backyard blaze.