Trap throwing the highlight at the Dingo Cup

THE annual Dingo Cup meeting went off with a bang, with a bumper crowd of 1300 people flocking to the Dingo Race meeting last Saturday.

Amongst the top day of country racing, the world Dingo Trap-throwing competition was staged with the male division being taken out by 2014/2016 winner Mark Dunne who made it a three world titles with a winning throw of 47 metres in a real herculean effort, which is only 1.6 metres off the world record.

The women's division was taken by the odds-on favourite, veteran local trap thrower Tanya Olive, with a winning throw of 27.1 metres, bettering her 2017 winning throw by one metre.

Club president Jeff Olive and his hard-working committee should be congratulated on the phenomenal amount of hours spent on getting the track and facilities up to scratch for the annual meeting and the club is already looking forward to planning a bigger and better Dingo Cup Day in 2019.

The S.T. Olive and Sons class three Dingo Cup over 1200 metres was the feature event on the program and was taken out by Bonny seven-year-old mare That's Her I Think ($5) ridden by Rockhampton apprentice Lachlan Dodds and trained by Rockhampton trainer Craig Russell.

That's Her I Think is raced by Geoff and Andrea Lane along with Lane's parents, long time Bluff residents John and Judy Lane, who streaked by a widening three lengths, giving the Lane family a day at the races they will never forget. It was a great end to a tough week for Geoff Lane and his family who were involved in a potentially serious hit and run traffic accident.

Earlier in the day at Dingo, Glenda Bell took out the first race on the program, the benchmark 60 handicap over 900 metres with Clappers ($5) who ran his rival ragged in a classy performance under the urgings of Gladstone jockey Mark Barnham for a tough win.

Bell's day didn't finish there with her stable star Fastnet Flyer ($13) running a slashing second placing in the $30,000 Townsville Amateurs Cup behind race winner the Daryl Hansen trained Royal Atom ($14).

Bell is considering starting in the $100,000 Cairns Amateurs Cup on September 8. This preparation the eight-year- old gelding has added over $45,000 in prize money to his total career prize money of $270,000 over the northern Queensland winter carnival.

Ladies and tradies

TOMORROW'S meeting at Pioneer Park the Emerald Jockey Club will host their annual ladies and tradies race day.

Emerald Jockey Club President Leon Roberts said all the marquee areas are sold out and they are expecting a big crowd.

Roberts said the day's racing will be competitive in all five races on the program. Local stables are well represented, with Glenda Bell lining up with three starters, Trevor Williams lining up with Changing Currency in the benchmark 55 over 1615 metres and Noel Coyney saddling up Snooze in the class-B handicap over 1200 metres.

There is no racing in the central next weekend. Remember to save the date for the big Springsure cup meeting on September 15.