Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man fronted Tweed Heads Local Court by AVL on Monday.
The man fronted Tweed Heads Local Court by AVL on Monday.
News

'TRAUMATIC': Accused filmed overdose, sent to partner

Jessica Lamb
2nd Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was on bail for a domestic violence offence allegedly sent the mother of his child a video of him overdosing on pills.

The 35-year-old, who has not been identified to protect the victim, did not enter pleas as he appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday.

He faces charges of contravening a domestic apprehended violence order and intimidation.
Police will allege the man was on bail earlier this year when the pair had a heated argument about what to eat for dinner.

It turned so aggressive that his partner took the children away in the car to prevent confrontation.

It is alleged in a separate incident, while on bail for the first, the man took a video of himself swallowing a bunch of medication and sent it to his partner in a text message reading 'goodbye' and 'I love ya'.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said his client's suicide attempt was a "cry for help" during his bail application.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Police prosecutor Val Short said the removalist-by-trade had only ended parole in May in relation to another domestic violence charge of stalk/intimidate.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said while he accepted the alleged act was a cry for help it would've had a "traumatic" impact on the alleged victim.

Mr Dunlevy cited the defendant's "lengthy criminal history", which included entries of violence and disobeying court orders when he denied bail.

The case was adjourned to September 7 for the man to receive mental health treatment.

  • Did this report raise issues for you? Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 for crisis support.

More Stories

domestic violence offences twdcourt twdpolice tweed tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING: Mt Martin man gone for two days

        MISSING: Mt Martin man gone for two days

        Breaking Have you seen Greg? Police are searching for 56-year-old Mount Martin man Gregory Dunn

        Miner aided drug trafficker by storing firearms and drugs

        Premium Content Miner aided drug trafficker by storing firearms and drugs

        News A miner struggling to deal with his wife’s cancer diagnosis aided a known drug...

        Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Premium Content Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Politics What the outcome means for controversial North Qld project.

        CQ leader commits $75M to sealing ‘notorious’ rural road

        Premium Content CQ leader commits $75M to sealing ‘notorious’ rural road

        Politics Locals push to get the 74-kilometre unsealed section fixed after a motorcyclist was...