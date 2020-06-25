Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
News

Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

by Jack McKay
25th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight in Queensland, with only two active cases in the entire state.

The Government today announced that it would establish a strategic stockpile of protective medical equipment for any future pandemic.

There have now been more than 340,000 tests since the outbreak began.

"To go eight days with zero cases is cause for celebration," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Well done, Queensland - it’s been seven days with zero new cases. Now let’s continue to keep Queensland safe. Keep...

Posted by Annastacia Palaszczuk MP on Wednesday, 24 June 2020


Mr Miles said the Government would look at new cases across one and two incubation periods to consider the risks before reopening the borders.

He said it was in everyone's interest for Victoria to get on top of its community transmissions.

"We are monitoring the situation there very closely," he said.

Mr Miles said the Prime Minister had previously said he did not want states entering into travel bubbles.

Mr Miles insisted the move would be difficult for police to enforce.

"That's an unlikely scenario," he said.

Originally published as Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ppe queensland travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Every 12 days this year a partner, parent or child has allegedly been murdered by someone meant to protect them.

        Grower leader positive about sugar industry’s future

        premium_icon Grower leader positive about sugar industry’s future

        News IT HAS been a stop-start beginning with rain initially delaying operations

        CQ News through the generations

        premium_icon CQ News through the generations

        News Three generations of the Gibson family left their imprint on the Central...

        'The worst we've seen': Forensic crews scour crime scene

        premium_icon 'The worst we've seen': Forensic crews scour crime scene

        News ROLLING COVERAGE: Police say victim and offender are known to each other