TRAVEL: The Woorabinda designated area comprises Rockhampton, the Central Highlands, Banana Shire, and Livingstone Shire. Photo: File.
Travel restrictions for Indigenous peoples reduced

Timothy Cox
12th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander people in and near the Central Highlands can now travel farther without having to go into quarantine.

Travel restrictions for Queensland’s Indigenous peoples were eased today to ‘stage 2’, allowing travel within ‘designated areas’ without the need for quarantine.

The Woorabinda area comprises Rockhampton, the Central Highlands, Banana Shire, and Livingstone Shire.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford said the Queensland Government worked with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership including mayors in remote areas to develop the plan.

“I would like to thank Queenslanders, particularly those living in remote communities, for their patience and we will continue to work closely with communities in the lead up to transitioning to stage three,” Mr Crawford said.

“The eased restrictions are for residents and their families, and tourists are not yet able to travel through these remote communities.”

The requirements to move to stage 3 include no confirmed COVID-19 cases in a particular, an appropriate testing regime, and a clear “rapid response framework”.

Mr Crawford said decisions about when to move to that stage would be on the basis of health advice in consultation with Indigenous leaders.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander communities in Queensland.

