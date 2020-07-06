Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
News

Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

Matt Collins
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A large number of travellers were sent packing after Noosa Police had a busy weekend on Noosa's North Shore.

Police patrolled the popular Coast getaway on both Saturday and Sunday.

In what was a timely reminder for all national park users, up to 40 vehicles were denied access to the North Shore for not carrying a permit or possessing the additional Restricted Area Access Permits.

'HE SAVED MY SON'S LIFE': MUM HONOURS SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

NEW PODCAST SERIES CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF THE DAILY

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll stated a further eight infringement notices were issued for speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, and exceed seating capacity.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Penalty Infringement Notice was issued by police to a driver without a vehicle permit.

Police also assisted six hikers who became lost on the Great Cooloola Walk.

In a sign that the drink driving message is sinking in, 280 random breath tests were conducted by police across the weekend, and zero returned a positive result.

noosa north shore noosa police restricted area access
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police slam drink drivers for risking lives

        premium_icon Police slam drink drivers for risking lives

        Crime Cops busted a Slade Point man, who allegedly blew almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...

        This week’s political news in five minutes

        premium_icon This week’s political news in five minutes

        Politics Seven things our local pollies said and did in Mackay this week.

        ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        premium_icon ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        Crime ‘What right do they have to do that’: Magistrate questions police search of vehicle...