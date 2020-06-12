Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Travellers may pay for hotel quarantine

12th Jun 2020 1:53 PM

 

Returning travellers may soon have to pay for their own hotel quarantine with state governments considering charging Australians for the 14-day stays.

Since March, millions of dollars have been spent on accommodating international travellers in hotels as part of 14-day forced isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Today, the National cabinet may consider whether to start charging travellers, with Queensland reportedly pushing for the change. However, NSW and Victoria have said they will continue paying.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also expected to push states to agree on a date in July to re-open their borders for interstate travel.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, NSW has spent more than $16 million since March 28 on quarantine accommodation for more than 20,700 people.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: NSW to ease more restrictions on Saturday

Australian residents returning from India are ushered towards waiting buses for the beginning of their 14-day imposed quarantine, after arriving at Sydney Airport. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Australian residents returning from India are ushered towards waiting buses for the beginning of their 14-day imposed quarantine, after arriving at Sydney Airport. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Travellers may pay for hotel quarantine

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus restrictions editors picks quarantine tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald doctor backs new rural health appointments

        premium_icon Emerald doctor backs new rural health appointments

        News Deputies will be appointed to assist the National Rural Health Commissioner, a position held by Professor Paul Worley until next month.

        Free children’s reading app for Central Highlanders

        premium_icon Free children’s reading app for Central Highlanders

        News The Central Highlands Regional Council is encouraging trying out Kindergo, an app...

        Emerald club rolls back into action

        premium_icon Emerald club rolls back into action

        News It’s had a facelift and now it’s ready to welcome back players and community...

        New mine: CQ coal project promises 2350 jobs

        premium_icon New mine: CQ coal project promises 2350 jobs

        Business A new billion-dollar mine has been proposed for the Bowen Basin