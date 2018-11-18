Treasure Park full of action

AT TREASURE Park on Saturday, Moranbah Race Club hosted their big spring carnival meeting, with more than 1200 patrons clicking through the turnstiles showing the community stillhas a very strong passion for their racing in Moranbah.

Club president John Juhas said the racetrack came alive with all the glitz and glamour of a spring carnival race day to rival any country meeting in Australia and the strong community support put the club in a strong position for 2019.

Miles magician Bevan Johnson trifecta-ed the opening race on the program, the Open Plate over 1000m, with Nicco's Lass ($2.80), who scorched the turf with David Simmons in the saddle in the first leg of his quartet of winners, leading all the way.

Leon Roberts and Bevan Johnson with Dazzling Blaze . Contributed

Then in a race-to-race double, country Queensland's No.1 trainer Johnson again was in the winner's stall with DazzlingBlaze ($4.40), whowas ridden to perfection by Emma Bell for a classy win in the $13,000 feature QTIS Maiden Handicap at only his second race start.

Dazzling Blaze showed plenty of speed and grit and looks set to give Capricornia Racing Association chairman Leon Roberts - who also bred the Golden Archer three-year-old - and his co-owners including former Racing Queensland steward Chas Clifford a lot of fun.

Dazzling Blaze is the first foal out of the former Ron Higginbotham-trained mare Little Dazzler.

Glenda Bell chimed in for the Central Highlands- trained gallopers with Capricornia horse of the year Fidereus and jockey David Simmons on board, taking out the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1170m in a tradesman-like performance with 61kg on his back.

It was a Bell family quinella, with Jenny Bell's Enemy of Man putting in a tough effort, grinding home well for second placing.

The man of the moment, hired gun Simmons, chimedin again with country racing journeyman Gary Teal, who took out the two races on the Treasure Park program with Earl of Fordyce ($3.50) in the Benchmark 45 Handicap and then again in the feature race on the program, the $10,000 Class B Isaac Regional Handicap, with Fordyce Knight ($8.50).

This made it a personal best day at Treasure Park for Simmons and a much-deserved double for Teal, who ventures far and wide through country Queensland.

Alpha owner Kelvin Sparrow continued his good fortune at Callaghan Park last Friday, with the Sparrow family's boom three-year-old filly Gypsy Toff, who made it five wins from eight starts, taking her earning to more than $127,000.

Gypsy Toff is premier Rockhampton trainer Tom Button's stable star and again set the Callaghan Park track alight with 60.5kg in an extremely quick time as a heavily backed $1.60 favourite.

With regular rider Justin Stanley in the saddle, she won won by a length with plenty in hand, taking out the rich $37,000 QTIS Handicap over 1100m.

More good times lay ahead for Kelvin and the grazing Alpha Sparrow family.