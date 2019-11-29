Treat others as you wish to be

Name: Nick Stallard

Occupation: Hose Technician at Pirtek Emerald

Age: 21

Marital status: Single

Children: None

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

If I could change one thing about the world, world hunger would probably be the best thing.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Well, being as I am still quite young I would say finishing school is my greatest accomplishment.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

If I were prime minister of the world, wars would not be fought.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

The best advice I have ever received is to treat people how you wish to be treated.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

I would still like to be 21 as I still have my whole life ahead of me and can do anything with it.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

If happiness was the national currency, either being a professional cricketer or a sports photographer would make me rich.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Being awarded the St. Patricks Award in year 7.

I was not expecting to get it and it was quite a shock.

It is special because only three are awarded in your year level so I am quite honoured to get it.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

The best sound in the world to me is the crackle of a campfire or the sound of rain.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

Around the time of WWI because it would be an interesting and enlightening time to be seeing how horrific the conflict was.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

I most admire my parents and Steve Irwin.