Tributes as victim of alleged hit and run identified

The 21-year-old who tragically died after being hit by a car has been identified as a uni student who’d only just moved back to the Sunshine Coast.

A Minyama man who tragically died after he was allegedly struck by a car on New Year's Day has been identified as 21-year-old Henry Jennings.

Police allege Mr Jennings was struck by a Mazda sedan being driven by a 25-year-old Mooloolaba man on Maroochydore Blvd about 1.30am Friday.

While the family of Mr Jennings have requested privacy at this time as they grieve, tributes from friends have remembered him for his "amazing smile" and his "awesome sense of humour".

A Minyama man who tragically died after being hit by a car on New Year’s Morning has been identified as 21-year-old Henry Jennings. Photo: Supplied

Matthew Flinders Anglican College's Old Flinderians Association has paid tribute to Mr Jennings, who graduated from the Sunshine Coast School in 2017.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and Class of 2017 as we mourn the loss of Old Flinderian Henry Jennings who passed away this morning," the association said.

The association also encouraged those who knew Mr Jennings to light a candle in the Flinders Chapel today, with counsellors to be on hand if needed.

Former college staff also paid tribute to him, with one teacher saying he could always fill the classroom with laughter with his "awesome sense of humour".

"Rest in peace Henry, you will be missed," the teacher said.

"You will be remembered for your amazing smile and awesome sense of humour. Q6 was filled with laughter because of you."

It's understood Mr Jennings recently finished a third year of a business degree and had lived at Kings College at St Lucia before moving back to the Sunshine Coast only weeks ago.

The 25-year-old Mooloolaba man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of the incident without obtaining help.

He has been given bail to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 22.

