Young Aussie DJ's skin cancer death rocks community

THE death of a young North Queensland DJ has rocked a community as hundreds of tributes flow for the "kind hearted free spirit" who always had a smile.

It is understood 27-year-old Cory Geisler's sudden death was due to skin cancer, with one of his friends urging his mates to "have your skin checked this week" after hearing the news.

News of the young DJ's death spread quickly over Facebook, with hundreds of friends and community members posting tributes and memories.

"It is with completely shattered hearts, the Geisler family have to announce the passing of our very loved Cory Geisler," Cory's sister Brittany posted on Facebook yesterday afternoon.

"The most kind-hearted, free spirit that was deeply loved by everyone that met him.

"A perfectionist, a creator, a challenger, a fighter. You are so so loved Cory James, and you will be forever missed."

Friend Kaine Constantine, a Townsville DJ, said he was "finding it really hard" to accept the loss.

"Having partied/worked with/known Cory has been a privilege," Kaine posted to Cory's profile.

"I've never met a more motivated person when it comes to doing what they love.

"Having shared many line-ups and hosting each other between Townsville and Mackay many times, You'll be sorely missed mate."

Cory was a regular on Townsville's Groovin the Moo line-up, playing with his beloved Th3 Catch Up, a collaboration of DJs that proved the inspiration behind his new event company of the same name.

"Music is one of my biggest passions and is something that helps me express how I feel," Cory told the Daily Mercury in an interview last month.

"I felt like there were a lot of people like me who needed a way to express themselves without the rules and regulations that some clubs have.

"I came up with the idea of Th3 Catch Up, meaning everyone comes together to catch up, and I use that as a platform to educate people and express the music of the artists that influence me."

Mackay DJ Cory Geisler. Photo: Stuart Quinn

The Greater Whitsunday Farmers Market shared a tribute to Cory on Facebook.

"Many in the Mackay City Centre know Cory, have worked with him or are family and friends," the post read.

"He was a massive part of our Mackay City Centre and we wish to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and close friends. To all who have been touched by Cory's amazing talent and kindness, we hope and pray you find some peace knowing Cory is now at peace."

He was remembered by many as a friendly, kind-spirited DJ who also loved scooters.

"I remember you teaching me how to ride scooters," Brandon Weston posted to Facebook.

"I remember you always believed in my music when no one did even taught me one or two things about music too.

"You were to most kind hearted and giving person. It's a gift just being able to say you were my friend."

Shaun Williams said "Sending all the love I can give to you and your family. This guy was an inspiration and idol to me growing up, as well as 100's of other kids".