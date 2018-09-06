Menu
RIGHT: Karen Frost will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunty, sister, and friend.
News

Tributes flow for mother after horror car crash

4th Sep 2018 3:15 PM | Updated: 6th Sep 2018 7:11 AM

HUNDREDS of messages have been left for Karen Frost on her Facebook page, as friends and family showed an outpouring of love for the local mother and grandmother.

A horror car crash near Windorah on Tuesday last week claimed Karen's life and injured her parents, Eva, 78 and Colin, 79.

They were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital that afternoon, and were in a stable condition.

Karen, 52, has been remembered as a "top lady" with a great sense of humour, who brought light into the world.

She was supposed to have attended the Birdsville Races with her elderly parents over the weekend.

It is evident she had touched the lives of hundreds during her time, and will be dearly missed, most of all by her husband, Mick, and daughters, Kristy and Jasmin.

