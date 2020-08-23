Tributes for ‘warm and humble’ teen killed in beach rollover

A tragedy unfolded on a beautiful Queensland beach early on Sunday morning, as a horror accident claimed the life of "one of the most caring kids out there," Bray Park teen Tyreece Pilot.

Mr Pilot, 18, was killed when the car he was passenger in rolled on Teewah Beach around 1am Sunday.

The driver of the Toyota Landcruiser, a 19-year-old Cashmere man, escaped with minor injuries and was transported to Nambour Hospital.

Tyreece loved an ice cool Corona and playing drinking games with mates. Picture: Facebook.

Mr Pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene, after emergency services were able to access the remote location's camping ground.

His loved ones remembered his ability to light up the room, as they struggled to come to terms with Mr Pilot's tragic and sudden passing.

"He lit up any room he entered, he was so warm and so humble," said one of his best mates, Jasmin Warburton.

"He's the kind of person that would do anything for anyone and never want anything in return. He was so funny and made everyone laugh no matter the situation."

Miss Warburton said her mate loved to play a drinking game called buffalo with his group of friends, and enjoyed an ice cool Corona.

"Anytime he spent with his friends or family was a blessing to him … He was (also) known as the Corona drinker," she said.

According to Miss Warburton, Mr Pilot had been raised by "beautiful and amazing parents," and had siblings who "adored him so much."

"He was loved by so many and we are left with a massive hole in our hearts," she said.

As investigations into the cause of the tragic crash continue, senior constable Duncan Hale from the Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit said driving conditions on Teewah Beach were not the same as a normal highway.

A car from another accident at Teewah Beach earlier this month.



"If you're going to be driving on Teewah Beach, just be patient and make sure your car is in a condition that allows for it to be safely driven along the beach," he said.

"If you don't have any experience driving on the beach, make sure that you're with someone who does. Common sense goes a long way.

Snr Cnst Hale said police investigations had not yet been finalised.

However, he said for anyone driving on the beach, seatbelts and sensible driving were crucial.

Originally published as Tributes for 'warm and humble' teen killed in beach rollover