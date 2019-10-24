Trick-or-treaters ready for a spooky night out

TRICK OR TREAT: Meegan Maxwell (middle) surrounded by eager trick-or-treaters from McKeown and Fangatua families. Gearing up for the 9th annual Mayfair Halloween event in Emerald.

MOST families are starting to think about hanging tinsel and angels in time for Christmas, but spider webs and spooky surprises are on the minds of Mayfair residents this week.

Meegan Maxwell is continuing the Mayfair Halloween tradition this year, after eight years of ghoulish fun.

She started the much-loved Emerald community event after moving to the estate and experiencing a disappointing night out with her excited young daughter.

Since then, the mother-of-five has seen the event grow each year, with hundreds of dressed up children and parents taking to the streets for a spooky social outing.

“There are just so many kids in the community and I think it’s a great thing for them to get together with friends and get dressed up,” she said.

“It’s not just for the kids in Mayfair, but for the entire community.

“My kids love it and I really enjoy it, it’s turned out to be my favourite time of year.”

Although she no longer lives in Mayfair, Mrs Maxwell said it wasn’t an event she would miss.

“You’re meant to knock on people’s doors, but when you’re the host you just never sit down,” she said.

“So instead, we all bring our chairs out the front (of her friends house) and it turns into a huge social gathering for families.”

Children and parents will take to the streets of Emerald’s Mayfair estate from about 6.30pm on Saturday, October 26.

Mrs Maxwell says trick-or-treaters will only visit Mayfair residents that decorate their letterbox and can grab contributed lollies from her to hand out on the night.

Anyone who wants to take part in trick-or-treating is encouraged to drop bags of wrapped lollies to a collection bucket outside BigW by 3pm on Saturday, to help out hosts on the night.

“Generally the donated lollies don’t come close to covering what’s needed for the night, but they do help a lot. The more, the better,” she said

Mrs Maxwell said, although it was a family friendly event, children were encouraged to travel in groups throughout the evening, while smaller children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

She also encourages parents to ensure their children are respectful of residents and make sure any rubbish is taken with them or put in the bin.

Visit the Mayfair Halloween Facebook page for more information.