Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Contributed

Trio face sentences over esky manslaughter

18th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
THREE men who put a drug dealer in a fishing esky, deprived him of food, and assaulted him should each be sentenced to more than 10 years in jail, prosecutors say.

Shaun Barker's remains were found charred and scattered in a remote forest north of Brisbane months after he was reported missing in 2014.

 

Matthew Leslie Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Stephen John Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Stephen John Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean are being sentenced for manslaughter after an appeal court overturned their murder conviction last year.

Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
