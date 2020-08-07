Menu
After being trapped in Melbourne since March, comedian Nick Cody finally got an exemption to return to Brisbane, where he is now in a hotel quarantine.
Radio escapes Melbourne on exemption

by Amy Price
7th Aug 2020 6:11 PM
Comedian Nick Cody is in quarantine hotel in Brisbane after getting an exemption to leave Melbourne for his job on Brisbane radio.

The Triple M breakfast co-host spent months applying for a travel exemption after going to Melbourne with his wife and young son in March and getting caught up in the COVID-19 lockdown.

"When the Melbourne Comedy Festival was meant to be on (in March), mum had been a bit crook so we went down there … then we just got trapped," he said.

BORDER BUBBLE TO GO AHEAD: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Nick Cody, pictured for Amazon series LOL: Last One Laughing, has been trapped in Melbourne since lockdown began in March
"It's taken us months. It was a lot of forms, a lot of phone calls but it's understandable. I completely agree with how hard it is when you look at the numbers."

"There'd be thousands of people applying. You've just got to wait. I'm not Dannii Minogue."

After initially getting knocked back, Cody received confirmation of their exemption the night before Melbourne entered stage four restrictions.

DANNII MINOGUE AVOIDS HOTEL CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

They rented two rooms in a quarantine hotel in Brisbane, out of pocket, so Cody can present Triple M's The Big Breakfast in one room while his wife looks after their son Charlie in the other.

"A relative of mine passed away unexpectedly earlier this week and the funeral is next week and I'm going to miss the funeral now," he said.

Cody is presenting Triple M's The Big Breafast, with Greg (Marto) Martin and Marguax Parker, from his quarantine hotel.
"Because we left in such a rush we are still renting a place in Melbourne, renting in Brisbane and paying for two hotel rooms in quarantine. It's rough, but we're very happy to be here."

"It'd gotten pretty grim (in Melbourne) in the last few weeks."

The comedian was optimistic about his two-week quarantine, saying "food is average but thankfully you can get UberEats".

"Marto (co-host Greg Martin) dropped off eskies and kettle bells and Margaux (Parker) dropped off toys for Charlie," he said.

"It's less Wacol and a little more Pablo Escobar."

Originally published as Triple M's Nick Cody escapes Melbourne on exemption

